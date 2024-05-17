Amazon's Kindle Scribe dips back to an all-time low, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

The base model Kindle Scribe, Amazon's ereader/e-paper tablet hybrid, is back down to its lowest price since last year's Black Friday sales. After a 29 percent discount, it's going for $240. For reference, it's been bouncing between full price and $245 for much of the past few months. The deal applies to the base model with 16GB of storage and includes the Basic Pen. A bundle that combines the higher capacity model, a leather cover and the Premium Pen, which has an eraser and programmable button, is on sale for $340. That's about $6 more than the set went for over the shopping holiday.

Engadget's Cherlynn Low gave the Scribe a review score of 85 when it came out a couple years ago, praising premium design and smooth, low-latency writing experience. The Scribe is also our current pick for an ereader E Ink tablet in our guide to E Ink tablets. We like the excellent integration with Amazon's vast Kindle library and the roominess of the screen that allows plenty of room to get down your thoughts and ideas. While we wish the pen could write in the margins of more books (as opposed to just making sticky notes) and think a waterproof build would be nice, the Scribe is still a versatile e-paper device — that's even more attractive when it's on sale.