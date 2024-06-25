Amazon's latest Prime Gaming freebies include Star Wars: KotOR 2 and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just a few weeks away but the company isn't waiting until then to reveal its latest batch of free(ish) games for Prime members (or early Prime Day deals, for that matter). In the run up to Prime Day (which actually runs over two days, July 16 and 17), you'll be able to snag 15 PC games at no extra cost if you're a Prime subscriber. There are some pretty groovy titles in the mix.

On July 11, you can scoop up Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 — The Sith Lords for the Amazon Games App. This sequel to one of the most beloved RPGs of all time is set five years after the events of the original game. It tells the tale of a Jedi Knight who was exiled from the Jedi Order, which the Sith has almost entirely eliminated by this point. You're tasked with finding the remaining Jedi to help you take on those on the dark side of The Force.

On the same day, you'll be able to claim Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at no extra cost for the Epic Games Store. This arcade beat 'em up, a throwback to classics like Turtles in Time, is a blast, especially if you can persuade a few friends to pick it up and play co-op with you.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (also available July 11 for the Epic Games Store) is a solid modern remake of the 1986 Master System original. I've heard good things about Card Shark (June 27, Epic Games Store) and Hitman Absolution (July 3, GOG) as well, but I've yet to check those out.

Let's jam through the rest of the latest Prime Gaming freebies, including details on where and when they'll be available:

Available today

Deceive Inc. (Epic Games Store)

Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart (Legacy Games code)

The Invisible Hand (Amazon Games App)

Call of Juarez (GOG)

Available June 27

Forager (GOG Code)

Heaven Dust 2 (Amazon Games App)

Soulstice (Epic Games Store)

Available July 3

Wall World (Amazon Games App)

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood (GOG Code)

Available July 11

Samurai Bringer (Amazon Games App)

Amazon is promising more offers on Prime Day itself. The company gave Prime members a strong batch of extra freebies for last year's July shopping bonanza, including Prey, Baldur's Gate 2, Shovel Knight and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

There's a whole bunch of other titles you can snag from Prime Gaming at no extra cost right now too, such as The Lullaby of Life, Star Wars Battlefront 2 (the original 2005 one), Weird West, Genesis Noir and Everdream Valley. I just claimed MythForce, a first-person co-op dungeon crawler that's an ode to Saturday morning cartoons, since I've been meaning to check it out. At least based on the gameplay trailer, the vibes seem impeccable.

