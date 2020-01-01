Amazon's custom Ka-band antenna will deliver less expensive satellite internet

SpaceX isn’t the only company trying to cash in on the orbital broadband internet game with its beta Starlink service. Amazon has also been hard at work with a similar solution, dubbed Project Kuiper. This $10 billion network of 3,000-plus satellites and 12 ground stations will cover 95 percent of Earth’s population once its fully deployed.
"Project Kuiper is a new initiative to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world," an Amazon spokesperson told GeekWire in April. "This is a long-term project that envisions serving tens of millions of people who lack basic access to broadband internet."