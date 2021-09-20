Amazon leaks new Kindle Paperwhite models on its own site

The new e-readers appear to have 6.8-inch screens with more LED lights.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|09.20.21
@stevetdent

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
September 20th, 2021
In this article: news, Amazon, e-reader, gear, Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition, Kindle, LEDs, Paperwhite 5
Amazon's next Kindle 5 may come in a 'Signature Edition' with more storage
Engadget

Amazon may be getting set to release a new version of its Paperwhite reader including a high-end "Signature Edition," according to Amazon listings spotted by Reddit users and GoodEReader. A comparison chart on Amazon's Canadian and Mexican sites, now removed, showed new Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition models, with 6.8-inch 300 ppi displays and 17 LEDs. The current Paperwhite, by contrast, has a 6-inch display and just four LEDs. 

Both models are IPX8 waterproof as before, offer a "flush-front design" and appear to have narrower side and top bezels. They also feature an "adjustable warm light," meaning they likely have both white and amber LEDs — just like Amazon's high-end Kindle Oasis. The Signature Edition offers a storage update over the Paperwhite 5 to 32GB, along with wireless charging and auto-adjusting light sensors that change screen brightness depending on the environment. 

The Canadian listing shows the Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition at CAD$150 and CAD$210, (about $117 and $165, respectively), but those could just be placeholders. Currently, the standard 8GB Kindle is $90, the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite $130 and the 8GB Kindle Oasis is $250. If the new prices are accurate you'd be paying more for the Paperwhite, but get some of the features found on the Oasis. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget