AMD's Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs have RDNA2 graphics for 1080p gaming

AMD cemented itself as a serious competitor to Intel's modern Core lineup with its Ryzen 4000 CPUs, and proved it could also offer much more than the Pentium-maker with its Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 chips. So what's next? Today at CES, AMD is introducing its Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs, which are built on a 6nm Zen 3+ process and sport a significant upgrade: RDNA 2 graphics. The company claims these new chips will be able to handle most AAA games in 1080p, with gaming performance more than twice as fast as the previous generation's Radeon graphics.

You can also expect more than just the usual speed upgrade. AMD claims its Zen 3+ core can achieve better deep sleeping states to save juice, and it includes better adaptive power management features. You can expect the Ryzen 6000 chips to consume around 30 percent less energy while video conferencing. Even better, AMD says they'll offer up to 24 hours of movie playback. On the security side, Ryzen 6000 is the first platform to integrate Microsoft's new Pluton security chip.

Overall, the Ryzen 6000 mobile chips will be around 11 percent faster than Ryzen 5000 hardware when it comes to single threaded tasks, and it'll be up to 28 percent faster for multithreaded work. The new processor family will be spearheaded by the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 9 6980HX, which can reach up to 5GHz clock speeds. Given that this is an entirely new CPU platform, it also packs in other upgrades like faster DDR5 RAM, which AMD says will dramatically improve performance of the integrated GPU, alongside Wi-Fi 6E integration and better support for PCIe 4.0 and USB 4 devices.

For most shoppers, we'd wager the integrated RDNA 2 graphics will be the biggest draw for many systems. Just a few years ago, you'd need a dedicated GPU to handle decent 1080p gaming. Being able to tackle that with onboard graphics is a major accomplishment for AMD. The RDNA 2 graphics also supports the company's FreeSync technology to smooth out gameplay, as well as Dynamic HDR displays. AMD claims it'll also be around 70 percent faster than Intel's Xe graphics on its 11th generation CPUs.

AMD isn't saying much about its Ryzen 6000 U-series chips, which are meant for ultraportables, but they'll likely benefit from many of the platform's upgrades. The fastest U-series chip, the Ryzen 7 6800U, will offer eight cores and speeds up to 4.7GHz.

