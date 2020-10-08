AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is its first Zen 3 CPU

How can AMD follow up its successful third-gen Ryzen 9 CPUs? Last year, it was clear that the company was seriously bringing the fight to Intel, especially when it came to gaming and heavy-duty computing workloads. So for its new Zen 3 architecture, AMD went back to the drawing board to create a faster platform that’s even more power efficient. The company says it’ll be able to reach even higher boost speeds than before, and offer 19 percent faster instructions per clock (IPC), which describes overall performance. And today it unveiled its first chip on the new platform: the $549 Ryzen 9 5900X, which will be released on November 5th.

The 5900X is a 12-core/24-thread chip with a 4.8GHz boost speed, 64MB L3 cache and 105-watt thermal design profile. AMD says it 5900X offers 26 percent faster gaming performance than its first-gen Zen chips, making it a strong upgrade for anyone who didn’t make the jump to Zen 2. In particular, the 5900X will offer far stronger single-core performance, which has traditionally been a major weakness for AMD. The company says it’s the first desktop CPU to go beyond a 600 point score in the Cinebench R20 1T benchmark, with a score of 631. (In comparison, Intel’s 10900K hit 544 points even though it was running at a higher clock speed.)