Amy Klobuchar is the first politician of the Biden era to take on Big Tech regulations

In what’s likely to go down as the opening salvo of the Biden-era antitrust debate, US Senator Amy Klobuchar will introduce new legislation later today to update the country’s antitrust laws. While we don’t have all the details of the Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act of 2021 just yet, one significant point is that it would better equip regulatory authorities to take on their Big Tech counterparts.

Let’s be clear: we have a monopoly problem. But we can’t take on the biggest companies in the world with just Band-Aids and duct tape. We need legislation that will increase enforcement resources & tighten our antitrust laws--so I'm introducing a new bill that will do just that. https://t.co/9GFb9TTHaH — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 4, 2021

According to Protocol, Klobuchar calls for providing the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission with new regulatory powers and millions of dollars in additional funding to prosecute anti-competitive behavior. The legislation would also give them the power to impose more significant fines on offending companies, with the legislation allowing for penalties of up to 15 percent of a company’s total US revenue.