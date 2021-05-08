Android 12 is almost ready as latest beta focuses on platform stability

Google has released the fourth beta of Android 12 , and while there aren't any major new features here, it marks an important step in the operating system's development. Android 12 has now reached platform stability, meaning work is complete on most of the underlying tech. Google said in March it was hoping to hit platform stability in August, so it's right on track.

"Android 12’s APIs and all app-facing behaviors are finalized," according to Google. That means developers can start their final Android 12 compatibility tests without worrying things will change much. A final Android 12 beta will emerge in the coming weeks.

Google is expected to roll out Android 12 broadly in the next couple of months, likely alongside the Pixel 6 lineup . While there might be more features in the pipeline, we may not learn about those until Google gives an in-depth look at its new flagship handsets.