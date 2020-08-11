Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google's Bedtime wellness feature is no longer a Pixel exclusive

It'll help eliminate your phone's temptations while you're asleep.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google
Google

If you’re using your phone as a nightstand clock, there’s always a lingering temptation to peek at the screen in the night. When you do, it’s hard to resist the temptation of Instagram, Twitter or YouTube that’s just a swipe away, schleep, smeep, right? That’s why it’s so welcome that Google is rolling out its Bedtime mode to all Android devices running version 6.0 (Marshmallow) and later. 

GIF
Google

The feature, currently available on Pixel devices, limits the amount of visible notifications on your phone when you shouldn’t be staring at it. Inside the clock app, you’ll also be able to set a soothing playlist, track your sleep, and let your display gently wake you up with a simulated sunrise. If you’d like to give it a go, simply activate Android’s Digital Wellbeing features and head into the Clock app. 

In this article: Digital Wellbeing, Bedtime, Google, Android, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can try xCloud in beta today

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can try xCloud in beta today

View
California wins injunction against Uber, Lyft classifying drivers as contractors

California wins injunction against Uber, Lyft classifying drivers as contractors

View
Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr