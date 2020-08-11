Google's Bedtime wellness feature is no longer a Pixel exclusive

If you’re using your phone as a nightstand clock, there’s always a lingering temptation to peek at the screen in the night. When you do, it’s hard to resist the temptation of Instagram, Twitter or YouTube that’s just a swipe away, schleep, smeep, right? That’s why it’s so welcome that Google is rolling out its Bedtime mode to all Android devices running version 6.0 (Marshmallow) and later.

Google

The feature, currently available on Pixel devices, limits the amount of visible notifications on your phone when you shouldn’t be staring at it. Inside the clock app, you’ll also be able to set a soothing playlist, track your sleep, and let your display gently wake you up with a simulated sunrise. If you’d like to give it a go, simply activate Android’s Digital Wellbeing features and head into the Clock app.