Latest in Gear

Image credit: Panos Sakalakis, Unsplash

Android TV may soon recognize your exact voice

Voice Match could finally be ready for your TV marathons.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
58m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Xiaomi Mi TV box and remote
Panos Sakalakis, Unsplash

Google said that Assistant’s Voice Match feature was coming to many more speakers and smart displays in the near future, but it now appears that this includes your television, too. The 9to5Google team has discovered code indicating that Voice Match is in the works for Android TV. While it’s not certain just when this would show or if there will be any changes versus other platforms, it’s easy to see the likely advantages. This could ensure that Android TV launches directly into your Netflix profile instead of making you choose on-screen, for instance.

It’s not certain if anything is prompting the addition beyond Google’s desire for completeness across platforms. Google is rumored to be preparing an Android TV dongle that would clearly benefit from Voice Match, though, and this could be important for tight Stadia integration whenever it’s available on Android-powered sets. Whatever the reason, it’s almost surprising that the feature hasn’t been available sooner. TV viewing is often one of the prime use cases for multi-user support, and support for multiple voices could make your living room experience that much easier.

In this article: Android TV, Android, tv, television, Voice Match, Voice Assistant, voice recognition, Google Assistant, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Microsoft's latest Windows 10 updates come with nasty printer bugs

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 updates come with nasty printer bugs

View
Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

View
Amazon offers steep discounts on a host of Echo speakers

Amazon offers steep discounts on a host of Echo speakers

View
Get a Lenovo Smart Clock for $40 at Best Buy

Get a Lenovo Smart Clock for $40 at Best Buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr