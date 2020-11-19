New AR modes put 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' characters in your world

Nintendo’s free-to-play mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is getting new AR features to let you interact with your favorite characters in the real world. The company announced AR Camera and AR Cabin modes that will let you place your animal neighbors in your surroundings via your phone and either hang out or take pictures with them.

The camera, for example, lets you choose a character, then drop it on tabletops, sidewalks, or wherever you want via the viewfinder. You can also pose with them in the scene if you want and snap a picture. The cabin, meanwhile, lets you overlay a door on what’s in front of you, open it and enter a room. You can invite up to 8 different characters to hang out with in this space, in case you were feeling lonely and wanted a faux party during the pandemic.