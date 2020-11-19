Latest in Gear

New AR modes put 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' characters in your world

But not all devices will be supported.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp AR Camera
Nintendo’s free-to-play mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is getting new AR features to let you interact with your favorite characters in the real world. The company announced AR Camera and AR Cabin modes that will let you place your animal neighbors in your surroundings via your phone and either hang out or take pictures with them.

The camera, for example, lets you choose a character, then drop it on tabletops, sidewalks, or wherever you want via the viewfinder. You can also pose with them in the scene if you want and snap a picture. The cabin, meanwhile, lets you overlay a door on what’s in front of you, open it and enter a room. You can invite up to 8 different characters to hang out with in this space, in case you were feeling lonely and wanted a faux party during the pandemic.

In addition to the new modes, additional areas in Pocket Camp campsites will be opening up for users to customize with furniture and items. To encourage users to try out more items, Nintendo is also offering a month’s free trial of the Furniture and Fashion Plan, which usually costs $7.99. The plan will also get you extra storage so you can hoard more stuff.

At the same time, Nintendo also announced on its website that “certain smart devices will no longer be supported.” Users responding to the company’s AR news on Twitter have complained that they’re no longer able to play the game because of this addition, although it’s not clear why they are having issues. Nintendo said that devices must run at least iOS 11 or Android 5.0 or newer, and those not using an Apple device need something with a 64-bit CPU and 1.5GB or more of RAM.

