Anker battery packs and charging accessories are up to 44 percent off

Anker has an ongoing sale for Presidents' Day at Amazon, and you can grab a bunch of charging accessories you may need at a discount. If you want a 20,000mAh portable charger that's noticeably smaller, slimmer and easier to carry than its peers with the same capacity, there's the Anker Power Bank Battery Pack with a built-in USB-C cord that doubles as a carrying strap. The power bank measures 4.5 x 2.8 x 1.2 inches and isn't only available in black and white, but also in green, pink and purple. It has a 22.5W output, can charge a phone three to four times — or charge up to three devices at once — and even has an integrated phone stand for when you want to watch videos while charging. The model originally sells for $45, but you can get it for $33.74 from this sale.

Need a wall charger that's fast and compact? You can get the Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger for only $68 instead of $87. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and you can use up to two of them with a max output of 100 watts. The model is less than half the size of a MacBook charger, making it easier to pack and carry for your laptop, though you can also use it to charge your phones and tablets. If you don't need a GaN charger with a 100W output, you can get the Anker Nano 65W GaN II Charger instead. It has a smaller output and only one USB-port, but it's also much cheaper: You can get it from the sale for $28, down 44 percent from its $50 retail price. Like the Prime 100W, you can use the Nano 65W for your laptops, tablets and phones.

Anker also has a 100W MacBook charger on sale. It works even with a 16-inch MacBook Pro, but you can also use it to power various devices. While it's built like a typical MacBook charger, it's smaller, has a foldable plug and comes with a 5-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable. This model typically sells for $38, but you can grab one from the sale for only $25.49.

If what you need is a charger with multiple ports, though, you may want to take a look at Anker's 240W 4-Port GaN Charger. It has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can plug in multiple devices at once. One of those USB-C ports can provide an output of 140W, while the other three ports share a 100W output. While Anker's 4-Port GaN charger typically costs $200, you can get it right now for only $130. And in case all you need is a new iPhone charging cable, you can take this chance to grab a two-pack at a discount. Anker is selling its two-pack six-foot USB-A-to-Lightning cables that use premium nylon material for only $17.09 instead of $20.

