Anker charging accessories are up to 49 percent off in Amazon sale You can choose from a variety of discounted powerbanks, cables and chargers.

If you're looking to buy some accessories for your phone, a bunch of Anker powerbanks, cables and chargers are on sale right now at Amazon. One of the best deals in the list is the Anker Magnetic (MagGo) Battery for the iPhone 12, 13 and 14, which is currently 36 percent off at $45. That's $25 less than its usual price and is an all-time low for the device that can stick to the back of your iPhone for on-the-go wireless charging and can double as a kickstand. The 5,000 mAh battery is only 0.5 inches thin and can also charge via USB-C. Its white, purple and blue versions are on sale for $45 at the moment, but you can also get the green variant for $60.

In case you need a portable battery with a much bigger capacity not just for your phone, but for your laptop and tablet, as well, Anker's PowerCore 40K is also on sale for $56. This is the lowest price we've seen for the powerbank, which retails for $100, on the website. Like its name implies, the device has a 40,000 mAh capacity and is capable of 30W USB-C charging. Anker says it can charge an iPhone 13 for up to 8.8 times and a 2020 MacBook Air twice.

Anker's Nano II 45W USB-C Charger is also on sale, if what you're looking for is a single small charger for multiple devices. It can charge Samsung Galaxy devices and the 2020 MacBook Air at full speed, and it can also charge an iPhone 13 faster than Apple's original charger can. But it also works with other devices, such as the iPad, Apple Watch and 13-inch MacBook Pro. This compact foldable charger will set you back $30, or $10 less than its usual price.

If all you need is cables, however, you can also get a three-pack bundle of Anker's Powerline+ II Lightning Cable from the sale. The bundle comes with two three-feet and one six-feet cable and will cost you $26.24, or 25 percent less than retail.

