Anker power banks and chargers are up to 57 percent off right now

Amazon has deals running right now on some of Anker's best power banks and chargers. The sale includes our favorite MagSafe-compatible power bank for 2024: Anker's 10,000mAh Qi2 MagGo Power Bank. The device is down to $67.50 from $90 — a 25 percent discount. The only catch is that the deal is just available in white (though the black model is only $2.50 more).

Anker's 15W MagGo Power Bank was one of the first Qi2-certified devices available and can bring an iPhone 15 from zero to 50 percent in just 45 minutes. It can charge an iPhone to 100 percent and another time to 70 percent before needing another charge. It also offers a small screen indicating how much battery the power bank has left for charging or until it's recharged. The device comes with a kickstand for easy support while fueling up a phone.

Other notable Anker devices on sale include the 552 USB-C Hub and the Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank with a 100W Charging Base. The 552 USB-C Hub is down to $30 from $70 — a 57 percent discount. It offers 9-in-1 connectivity and file transfer at up to five gigabytes per second. Then there's Anker's Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank, which is 30 percent off, dropping to $164.50 from $235. It offers two USB-C ports and one USB port that deliver up to 250W of power. The device charges at 100W with the included base or at 140W with a USB-C cable.

