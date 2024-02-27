Anker's 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank is on sale for $35 right now

If you're looking to stock up on charging gear, a few Anker accessories we recommend are back on sale, including the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery down to $35 in various colors. Outside of a brief fall to $25 last year, that matches the lowest price we've seen for the wireless battery pack. The discount takes half off Anker's list price, though the device's actual street price has sat around $50 for most of the past year. This offer is also available at Anker's online store with an on-page coupon code.

We've previously highlighted the Anker 622 for those who want a compact power bank they can use to recharge their phone without any cables. It's compatible with Apple's MagSafe standard, so it can quickly snap onto the back of any recent iPhone and immediately start topping it up. It's a 5,000mAh (19.25Wh) battery that only supplies up to 7.5W of power, so it's not especially fast and can't completely refill most phones on its own. Instead, it's best viewed as a pocket-friendly security blanket, a thin and light pack you can use to keep your phone from dying before you make it back to an outlet. The device can also serve as a charging stand when you aren't out and about, as it has a foldable kickstand built in and a side-mounted USB-C port that allows for pass-through charging. Just be aware that it won't work with cases that aren't magnetic.

It's worth noting that Anker recently launched new wireless power banks that support the faster Qi2 standard, which can deliver up to 15W to compatible devices. But the closest analog to the 622 there is currently priced at $60. If you don't need the absolute fastest speeds, the older model is still a decent value when it's discounted to this extent.

If you want a charging station for your desk, the Anker 525 Charging Station is also worth a look at $40. That's about $20 off its usual street price and an all-time low. This is a stubby, 67W desktop charger with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports on the front, plus three AC outlets on the back. It'll split that power if you connect multiple devices at once, so it won't refill every phone, tablet or small laptop at max speed, but it should be quick enough for most people looking for something on the cheap.

Beyond that, the Lightning-based version of Anker's 621 Power Bank is down to $20 with an on-page coupon. That matches the lowest price we've seen for the ultracompact battery pack, which has a foldable plug that connects directly into the bottom of older iPhones and provide an emergency 12W charge. We recommend the USB-C version of this device in our guide to the best power banks.

