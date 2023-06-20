Anker's charging accessories are up to 44 percent off in Amazon sale

You can grab a power bank, a power strip and other charging accessories you may need at a discount right now from Anker's ongoing sale at Amazon. If you're looking for a small every day power bank or one that won't weigh down your bag too much when you travel, then you may want to check out Anker's 511 PowerCore Fusion 5K. The 5,000mAh power bank is currently on sale for $22.49, or 44 percent less than its retail price of $40. It's shaped like a tube of lipstick, though a bit bigger, with a built-in foldable plug that eliminates the need to carry a charger with you.

Anker Anker Portable Charger, 511 Power Bank $22 $40 Save $18 Pick up Anker portable chargers, cables and more while accessories are up to 44 percent off. $22 at Amazon

The 511 PowerCore Fusion 5K comes with Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 fast charging feature, and the company says it can charge an iPhone 13 Pro in just 1.3 hours. Also, based on Anker's data, it can retain its maximum battery capacity of 90 percent even after 20 months of being charged once every two days.

Anker's Amazon sale also has something for you if you're looking for a magnetic portable battery for your iPhone. The upgraded version of the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) model in Misty Blue is currently on sale for $40, which is 43 percent less than its retail price of $70. It has a 5,000mAh capacity and is only 0.5 inches thick, so you can still use your iPhone with one hand. Plus, it has a built-in kickstand that can prop up your mobile device.

If what you really need is a new compact charger, then there's Anker's 521 Charger aka the Nano Pro. It has a 40-watt output and can charge a MacBook Air at full speed — it can also charge an iPad and an iPhone at full speed at the same time. The Nano Pro's list price is $37.67, but you can get it right now for $25.19. Finally, if you're looking for some USB-C-to-Lightning cables with a hard-wearing nylon exterior, Anker has a two-pack for sale, as well. The two-pack bundle for the six-feet cables will set you back $16, or 41 percent less than usual.

