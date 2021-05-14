Take control of your stress with must-have wearable Apollo Neuro

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Chronic stress can be as debilitating as the things causing it. Stress can have serious long-term effects on your health. But even though you can’t necessarily remove the cause of your stress, you can actually train your body to react to it and recover in a healthier way. In short, you can keep your body from becoming another source of stress. Apollo Neuro has created one of the first wearables that can help improve your body’s resilience to stress, and right now it’s 10 percent off.

This kind of severe anxiety can leave you feeling overwhelmed, distracted, irritable, fatigued and unable to perform at the levels you’re used to. Apollo Neuro improves your body’s resilience to stress by delivering gentle vibrations that train your nervous system to rebalance and recover. These vibrations can help you feel safe and in control , allowing you to better manage the things that were bothering you to begin with. Stress manifests differently for different people, making regular sleep difficult, relaxation a chore, and concentration difficult to achieve.

Apollo can give you more control over your body’s involuntary response to stressors, whether you’re at home, at work, or in bed. Worn on the wrist or ankle, part of Apollo’s appeal is that the user doesn’t have to do anything or stop their day to get relief. That’s why Apollo can be particularly helpful for people with acute stress-related conditions that require daily coping strategies, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, chronic pain, ADHD and Autism.

Apollo Neuro is non-invasive and drug free, it has no side effects, and it can be used safely as a complement to other mental health therapeutics.

The device can be used to reset your body and transition more smoothly throughout your day. Use the companion app to choose from 15- to 60-minute programs such as Sleep, Relax, Focus, and Recover. Apollo Neuro works best when used consistently over time. Apollo’s research team has discovered that users who use the device daily see the biggest improvements, from sleep quality to cognitive performance to physical recovery. What's more, Apollo works better over time as it trains and strengthens your nervous system. Apollo has been tested in multiple clinical trials and in-field studies, and is proven to improve heart rate variability, a key biometric of stress resilience.

If you're struggling with anxiety and are feeling the impacts on your mental and physical health, Apollo Neuro can be a valuable tool to tap into a better rested, calmer and more focused version of yourself. This is one of the only health wearables that actively improves your mood and health in real-time, rather than simply tracking your data and leaving you to figure out what to do about it. You can get Apollo Neuro for 10 percent off now.

