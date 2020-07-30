Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman / Engadget

Amazon knocks $200 off the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro

Get extra storage and 10th-gen Intel processors for less.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
13-inch Apple MacBook Pro
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’re in luck if you’ve been holding out for a better price on the latest MacBook Pro. Amazon has both the 512GB and the 1TB models of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro for $200 off right now, dropping their prices to $1,600 and $1,800, respectively. This sale has come and gone quickly over the past month, and the last time these laptops dropped to these low prices (and remained there for a few days) was at the end of June.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) at Amazon - $1,600

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) at Amazon - $1,800

Apple debuted this version of the MacBook Pro in May, so you’re getting the newest possible model available. Aside from the difference in storage, these two laptops are the same: they both run on 10th-gen 2.0Ghz Core i5 processors and 16GB of RAM, and both have 13.3-inch Retina displays and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. They also both have Apple’s TouchBar and TouchID sensors, the former being more controversial than the latter. The Touch Bar is one of the features we’re still not crazy about on the MacBook Pro, but it works as promised so it won’t get in your way too much.

The newest MacBook Pro earned a score of 87 from us thanks to the upgraded specs Apple included in them, but also thanks to the new keyboard and solid battery life. These MacBook Pros have Apple’s new Magic Keyboard setup, which use a scissor-style key mechanism rather than the infamous butterfly mechanism of the past couple years. Apple heard users’ complaints about the latter and finally decided to make the switch. While Apple promises 10 hours of battery life on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, we were able to get up to 11.5 hours in our testing.

This sale is a good opportunity to snag a powerful MacBook Pro with extra storage for roughly the normal cost of a less powerful model. But if you’d rather make due with a machine that’s lighter on power (and on your wallet), Amazon and B&H Photo have the latest MacBook Air on sale for $899 right now as well.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Apple, MacBook Pro
