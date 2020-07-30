Amazon knocks $200 off the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) at Amazon - $1,800

Apple debuted this version of the MacBook Pro in May, so you’re getting the newest possible model available. Aside from the difference in storage, these two laptops are the same: they both run on 10th-gen 2.0Ghz Core i5 processors and 16GB of RAM, and both have 13.3-inch Retina displays and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. They also both have Apple’s TouchBar and TouchID sensors, the former being more controversial than the latter. The Touch Bar is one of the features we’re still not crazy about on the MacBook Pro, but it works as promised so it won’t get in your way too much.

The newest MacBook Pro earned a score of 87 from us thanks to the upgraded specs Apple included in them, but also thanks to the new keyboard and solid battery life. These MacBook Pros have Apple’s new Magic Keyboard setup, which use a scissor-style key mechanism rather than the infamous butterfly mechanism of the past couple years. Apple heard users’ complaints about the latter and finally decided to make the switch. While Apple promises 10 hours of battery life on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, we were able to get up to 11.5 hours in our testing.

This sale is a good opportunity to snag a powerful MacBook Pro with extra storage for roughly the normal cost of a less powerful model. But if you’d rather make due with a machine that’s lighter on power (and on your wallet), Amazon and B&H Photo have the latest MacBook Air on sale for $899 right now as well.

