The latest MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

Buy MacBook Air at B&H - $899

The base laptop includes a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. But an upgraded model, which runs on a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, is also $100 off at both retailers. It’s a good sale to consider if you need a new laptop, prefer macOS to other operating systems and don’t want to spend too much (the MacBook Air is the most affordable option, even when not on sale). It also makes an excellent student laptop — and it’s even better now at this sale price.

The newest MacBook Air earned a score of 87 from us, mostly because Apple fixed some of the major problems with the previous model but didn’t mess with the good stuff. Key among the improvements is the new Magic Keyboard — gone are the polarizing butterfly keys of yesteryear, so now you’ll have a much easier and more comfortable time typing on this laptop. Apple also doubled the base amount of storage to 256GB but kept the $999 starting price, so you’ll get more value for your money when you purchase the new Air.

The laptop also has a lovely 13-inch Retina display and an excellent, smooth trackpad. The TouchID gives you an easy way to authenticate and log in using your fingerprint, and its under 3-pound weight means the new MacBook Air is just as portable as previous generations. Our biggest gripe with it is its skimpy port selection, which includes only a headphone jack and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. While it would be useful to have just one USB-A port on the machine, it’s a small price to pay for an otherwise solid ultraportable.

