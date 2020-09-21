Apple's 2020 iPad Pros are up to $200 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As expected, we're starting to see steep discounts on last year's iPad Pros now that the 2021 models are officially available for pre-order. Amazon has a number of 2020 iPad Pros for less right now, including the 128GB 12.9-inch tablet for $799 and the 512GB 11-inch model for $949, both of which are new record-low prices. Both of those sales use automatically applied coupons, so you'll see the final sale price reflected at checkout.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $799 Buy 11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) at Amazon - $949

The 2020 iPad Pro earned a score of 83 from us for its strong performance, sleek design and inclusion of a LiDAR sensor for enhanced AR capabilities. These models run on the A12Z Bionic chipset, so while they won't be as zippy as the 2021 models with the M1 chip, they remain powerful machines that can handle almost anything you throw at them. And with last year's iOS software updates that included trackpad support, these iPad Pros were as close to laptop replacements as Apple ever got at the time they were released.

If you choose to go with a 2020 iPad Pro, you'll miss a few other updates in addition to the M1 chipset. The iPad Pros announced just a few weeks ago have a USB-C Thunderbolt port, 5G support and a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that enables the new Center Stage feature. Also, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro has Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display. If you feel comfortable skipping those updates, the 2020 iPad Pros remain stellar tablets that are even more compelling when you can get one for hundreds of dollars less.

