The 44mm Apple Watch SE reaches a new all-time low on Amazon

It's a great choice if you don't need an ECG, oxygen-monitoring or always-on tech.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Apple’s Watch SE is the best budget choice if you’re in the market for an Apple wearable or new to smartwatches in general. Visually, it’s nearly identical to the Series 5 and 6, but is much more affordable. Normally, the 44mm variant is more expensive than the 40mm model, but right now you can find the larger model at the best price we’ve seen yet at $250 on Amazon.

Buy the 44mm Apple Watch SE at Amazon - $250

While the Apple Watch SE is what we consider to be a good starter smartwatch, it’s just as attractive and nearly as responsive as higher-end Apple Watches. Sure, you won’t get the blood oxygen monitoring, ECG or always-on display tech from more advanced models like the Series 6. However, you do get a bright and attractive screen, comfortable fit, good performance and features like an always-on altimeter, fall detection and more.

It does have some drawbacks, including the need for an iPhone and basic built-in sleep tracking, though the latter issue can be solved with a third-party app. Battery life is also rather limited at just over a day, compared to much longer for some smartwatches and activity trackers. Still, you get a lot for the money — especially at this price — which is why it garnered a very high score of 88 in our Engadget review.

