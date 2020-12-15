The 44mm Apple Watch SE reaches a new all-time low on Amazon

While the Apple Watch SE is what we consider to be a good starter smartwatch, it’s just as attractive and nearly as responsive as higher-end Apple Watches. Sure, you won’t get the blood oxygen monitoring, ECG or always-on display tech from more advanced models like the Series 6. However, you do get a bright and attractive screen, comfortable fit, good performance and features like an always-on altimeter, fall detection and more.

It does have some drawbacks, including the need for an iPhone and basic built-in sleep tracking, though the latter issue can be solved with a third-party app. Battery life is also rather limited at just over a day, compared to much longer for some smartwatches and activity trackers. Still, you get a lot for the money — especially at this price — which is why it garnered a very high score of 88 in our Engadget review.

