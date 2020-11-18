Apple's AirPods Pro are just $190 at Woot

Make no mistake, the AirPods Pro are Apple’s best true wireless earbuds. With features like active noise cancellation, on-board controls and silicon ear tips, they’re powerful and a comfortable fit for most people. The sound quality is much-improved over older AirPod models, with great clarity across the audio spectrum. Thanks to a recent update, the AirPods Pro now support spatial audio and quick switching between devices, making it easier for owners of more than one Apple product to easily change sources.

In our tests, we noted that Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earphones do sound better — even though they cost $20 more at full retail. At just $190, they’re a lot more competitive, especially if you want to eliminate the hassle of connecting earbuds manually over Bluetooth.

Although Woot is an Amazon site, it is a limited-time deals portal and features a different returns policy compared to its owner. Orders are more difficult to cancel or modify, returns are charged postage and there are numerous returns exceptions. We'd recommend reading the site's return policy and being absolutely sure you want to order before doing so.

