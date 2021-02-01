Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to $190 on Woot

Get the noise-cancelling wireless earbuds $60 off the normal price.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
3h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple AirPods Pro $190 at Woot
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earphones available, but at $250, they’re certainly not the cheapest. They have gone on sale from time to time, most recently just ahead of Black Friday last year. If you missed that sale, however, fret not: You can now pick up a pair for just $190 at Amazon-owned online retailer Woot, matching the price we saw last year.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Woot - $190

The AirPods pro are Apple’s best wireless earbuds, thanks to features like active noise cancellation, built-in controls and silicon ear tips that make them more comfortable than the regular AirPods. The sound quality is also a lot better than the AirPods, with improved clarity across the full audio spectrum. With a recent update, they now support spatial audio and let you quickly switch between devices in case you own more than one Apple product.

The downsides are a slight lack of bass, and we noted Sony’s WF-1000XM3 sound better. The latter are slightly more expensive, however, and at $190, the AirPods Pro are much more competitive. If you decide to get them, take note that Woot is a limited-time deals portal with a different return policy than its parent Amazon. As such, orders are more difficult to cancel or modify, you’ll pay for shipping to return items and there are numerous returns exceptions. We’d advise you to check out the site’s return policies before you order.

In this article: Apple, AirPods Pro, Woot, wireless earbuds, nois-cancelling, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Wallbox's versatile home EV charger is now available in North America

Wallbox's versatile home EV charger is now available in North America

View
Apple just paid a record $25 million to buy a Sundance movie

Apple just paid a record $25 million to buy a Sundance movie

View
Hyundai said to be 'agonizing' over Apple's electric car

Hyundai said to be 'agonizing' over Apple's electric car

View
Apple's iCloud Passwords extension is now available for Chrome on Windows | Engadget

Apple's iCloud Passwords extension is now available for Chrome on Windows | Engadget

View
Chromebook demand more than doubled in 2020 due to the pandemic

Chromebook demand more than doubled in 2020 due to the pandemic

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr