Apple Black Friday deals: The second-gen Apple Pencil drops to a new low of $82

With Black Friday deals popping up all over the place for the last week or so, perhaps you've already treated yourself or a loved one to a new iPad . It may be that you (or the recipient) is someone who would like to sketch or take notes on the tablet. As such, you may be looking to pick up an Apple Pencil . There's some good news in that case — all three Apple Pencil models are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday.

Of the trio, the second-gen Apple Pencil has the widest array of features. That model has dropped to a new record low price of $82 , which is $47 off. The previous best price we've seen was $85.

The second-gen Apple Pencil is one of the best iPad accessories around. Apple designed it (and the other two models) specifically to work with the iPad, and it's the best stylus you can snap up for the company's tablets.

The second-gen model has a double-tap feature that you can customize to switch between preferred tools and it offers low latency. Other features include tilt sensitivity, pressure sensitivity and what Apple claims is "pixel-perfect precision."

One big advantage that the second-gen Apple Pencil has over its two siblings is wireless charging. It attaches magnetically to the side of a compatible iPad while it recharges. This Apple Pencil works with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-gen and later), all iPad Pro 11-inch models, iPad Air (fourth and fifth generation) and the sixth-gen iPad mini.

The other two Apple Pencils are on sale too. The USB-C model, which Apple only started selling this month , has fallen from $79 to $71.10 . It works with every iPad that has a USB-C charging port. It has some, but not all of the capabilities of the second-gen Apple Pencil, such as support for a hover feature on M2-powered iPads . This lets you sneak a peek at any mark you plan to make before it's applied to your sketch, annotation or notes. You can also magnetically attach the USB-C Apple Pencil to the side of supported iPads, but it won't charge wirelessly.

If you happen to have an older iPad that isn't supported by those styluses, you can opt for the original Apple Pencil, which is on sale for $72.88 . That's 26 percent off the usual price of $99. It supports low latency, tilt sensitivity and pressure sensitivity.

