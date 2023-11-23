Apple Black Friday deals: The second-gen Apple Pencil drops to a new low of $82
The other models of Apple's stylus are on sale too.
With Black Friday deals popping up all over the place for the last week or so, perhaps you've already treated yourself or a loved one to . It may be that you (or the recipient) is someone who would like to sketch or take notes on the tablet. As such, you may be looking to pick up an . There's some good news in that case — all three Apple Pencil models are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday.
Of the trio, the second-gen Apple Pencil has the widest array of features. That model has dropped to , which is $47 off. The previous best price we've seen was $85.
The second-gen Apple Pencil has dropped to its lowest price to date. You'll need to make sure you have a compatible iPad before you can use it, though.
The second-gen Apple Pencil is one of the around. Apple designed it (and the other two models) specifically to work with the iPad, and it's the best stylus you can snap up for the company's tablets.
The second-gen model has a double-tap feature that you can customize to switch between preferred tools and it offers low latency. Other features include tilt sensitivity, pressure sensitivity and what Apple claims is "pixel-perfect precision."
One big advantage that the second-gen Apple Pencil has over its two siblings is wireless charging. It attaches magnetically to the side of a compatible iPad while it recharges. This Apple Pencil works with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-gen and later), all iPad Pro 11-inch models, iPad Air (fourth and fifth generation) and the sixth-gen iPad mini.
The other two Apple Pencils are on sale too. The USB-C model, which Apple , has . It works with every iPad that has a USB-C charging port. It has some, but not all of the capabilities of the second-gen Apple Pencil, such as support for a hover feature on . This lets you sneak a peek at any mark you plan to make before it's applied to your sketch, annotation or notes. You can also magnetically attach the USB-C Apple Pencil to the side of supported iPads, but it won't charge wirelessly.
If you happen to have an older iPad that isn't supported by those styluses, you can opt for the original Apple Pencil, which is . That's 26 percent off the usual price of $99. It supports low latency, tilt sensitivity and pressure sensitivity.
