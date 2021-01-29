Apple just paid a record $25 million to buy a Sundance movie

Apple hasn’t been shy about spending lots of money to make TV+ a success, and that’s true even in an era when it can’t negotiate deals in person. Deadline and Variety report that Apple has bought Siân Heder’s coming-of-age tale CODA (“Children of Deaf Adults”) at the Sundance Film Festival for roughly $25 million — the largest-ever deal at the event. The previous record-setter was Hulu’s Palm Springs, which sold for $22.5 million in 2020.
The movie centers on a high school senior (Locke and Key’s Emilia Jones) who’s the only hearing person in her fishing-centric family. She has to choose between supporting her deaf family (played by deaf actors) and its traditions or chasing her dreams of a career in music.