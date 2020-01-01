Apple buys virtual reality company NextVR

In one of its more interesting acquisitions in recent memory, Apple has purchased NextVR. The company confirmed the deal to CNBC. NextVR is best known for its past work with the NBA. The two had worked together to produce and broadcast basketball games and highlights in virtual reality.
Apple didn't disclose the terms of the deal, but a report last month from 9to5Mac estimated the company had paid $100 million to acquire NextVR. It's not clear what Apple plans to do with NextVR's expertise, but that same report from 9to5Mac said Apple had asked NextVR's engineers to relocate to Cupertino.