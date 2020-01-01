Apple buys virtual reality company NextVR

For the past several years there have been rumors that Apple has been working on an augmented headset, but that device has yet to materialize. In fact, aside from its ARKit framework, which developers can use to create augmented reality experiences for iOS, the company has mostly quiet on the VR and AR front.

When asked to comment on the move, Apple gave CNBC its usual statement when it makes an acquisition. “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” a spokesperson for the company said.

What seems clear is that NextVR probably won't be making sports productions moving forward. "NextVR is heading in a new direction," the company's new landing page says. "Thank you to our partners and fans around the world for the role you played in building this awesome platform for sports, music and entertainment experiences in virtual reality."