Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple updates Clips with a new interface and iPad-specific tweaks

Yes, Clips is still a thing, and now it’s better than ever.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
26m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple Clips 3.0
Apple

You may have forgotten about Clips but Apple has not. Three years after its initial release, the simple but capable video creation app is getting a significant update. Whatever version of the app you use, you’ll find that the company has streamlined the interface to make adding effects faster.

Apple iPad Clips 3.0
Apple

Apple has paid particular attention to the iPad version of Clips, with the company adding support for both capturing and editing video in landscape orientation. By default, Clips on iPad will film videos in a 4:3 aspect ratio, but you have the option — in both the iPhone and iPad version of the app — to choose different aspect ratios, including 16:9 and 1:1. In the past, Clips was limited to square videos, making this latest iteration of the app better suited for making content for Instagram, Snapchat and other social media platforms. On iPad, you can also use the software in conjunction with a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad. With Scribble support, it’s also possible to use an Apple Pencil with the software to add text. 

Additionally, the company has optimized Clips to take advantage of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s HDR capabilities. Provided you use the rear cameras on those devices, you’ll have the chance to capture videos that feature better contrast and more vibrant colors. Last but not least, the update also adds eight new stickers, six additional arrows and shapes and 25 royalty-free songs you can add to your creations.

Clips 3.0 is available to download today from the App Store.

In this article: mobile, clips, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Apple, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

View
Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

View
AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

View
'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

View
T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr