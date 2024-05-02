Apple discounts MLS Season Pass to $69 for the rest of the season

You can get an MLS Season Pass for Apple TV at a discount if you haven't paid for one yet and want to watch the league's upcoming games these coming months. Apple is now selling the pass, which typically costs $99, for $69 for the remainder of the 2024 season. If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get an additional $10 discount and only pay $59 for it. The company occasionally launches promotional offers for the MLS Season Pass meant to drum up interest in its sports streaming package. Last year, it offered a free one month trial mid-season, as well.

If you're undecided, you can watch league games for free this weekend first: Apple is making all 14 matches taking place in the next few days streamable at no additional cost. One of the matches features Inter Miami, which signed Lionel Messi in 2023. An MLS season pass will give you access to every MLS game with no blackouts, as well as to additional content like in-depth coverage and analysis of the matches. You can watch league games through the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads and Macs, as well as on smart TVs, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and non-Apple streaming devices. You can also watch matches on the web at Apple TV's official website and on the Apple Vision Pro if you have the mixed reality headset.

