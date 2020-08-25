Apple's Final Cut Pro X uses AI to auto-crop videos for social media

Apple has updated Final Cut Pro X with a slew of features and improvements. The editing suite can now use machine learning smarts to automate video cropping for social media-friendly formats, including square and vertical sizes.
Final Cut Pro can analyze clips for “dominant motion” and crop them in what it thinks is the most effective way. You’ll be able to reposition the crop manually, if it’s not quite right. You can also use a custom overlay as a guide for placing graphics and text on non-landscape videos.