Canon’s 45-megapixel flagship EOS R5 can record 8K video

With smaller pixels, it probably won’t fare as well in low-light as the EOS R6, also unveiled today. The ISO range runs from 100-51,200 and is expandable to ISO 102,400.

As for autofocus, the new Dual Pixel CMOS AF II has 100 percent coverage with 1,053 AF areas. It combines a high-speed sensor readout with the much faster DIGIC X image processing chip, allowing for more accuracy and faster continuous shooting speeds. The EOS R5 supports face, eye and head detection and now works with animals, too. Canon has promised better eye detection than the EOS R if your subject is farther away or has smaller eyes. It can also hit AF in relatively low light down to EV-6.

Like the EOS R, the EOS R5 has a fully-articulating display that should make it a super-powered vlogging camera, if you really want to see your face in 8K. It also comes with a very high-resolution 5.76 million dot OLED viewfinder than works at up to 120 fps for tracking fast-moving subjects. Canon has also seen fit to include dual SD card slots, both of the high-speed UHS-II variety. Meanwhile, the body is dust- and water-resistant and weighs a relatively light 738 grams including a battery and SD memory card.

The EOS R5 is Canon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera with five-axis in-body stabilization. That keeps the camera steady even with Canon’s non-stabilized RF lenses like the RF 50mm f/1.2 and RF 28-70mm f/2.0 models. If you do have a certain stabilized RF lens, however, Canon has promised that you’ll get up to 8 stops of image stabilization with the lens and in-body systems working together. If accurate (we’ll need to test that, for sure), it beats any other camera out there by a full stop.

On top of shooting RAW or JPEG photos, you can now shoot “HEIF” 10-bit photos that are much smaller than RAW files, but have a lot more detail than JPEGs. Canon has also introduced a “face lighting correction” function that boosts the exposure on your subject’s face if they’re lit from behind or in other tricky lighting situations.

While the headline video feature is 8K RAW at up to 30 fps, you can shoot 4K 60 fps video in 10-bit with Canon Log, using All-I but not RAW modes. Weirdly, 1080p is limited to 60 fps, so I guess Canon figures that you’re not going to bother if you can do 120 fps in 4K. As Canon said earlier, all the 4K and 8K video modes will use the full-width of the sensor and support Dual Pixel autofocus, so there’s none of the awful cropping that came with the EOS R.

When Canon first teased the EOS R5, folks were concerned it could cost north of five grand, but luckily that’s not the case. It’s priced at a pretty reasonable $3,899 (body only), or $4,999 with the RF 24-105 F4 L IS USM lens. It’s expected to arrive by the end of July.