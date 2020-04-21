Latest in Gear

Canon’s 8K-capable EOS R5 will also shoot 4K video at 120 FPS

Dual Pixel autofocus will work in all 4K and 8K video recording modes.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
14m ago
Not a lot of folks are out shooting photos or video right now, so Canon is trying to build excitement for its upcoming 8K-capable R5 mirrorless camera by slowly dribbling out specs. It just revealed some more key details about the camera’s video capability, saying it will shoot 10-bit 4K Canon Log video using the full-width of the sensor at up to a stellar 120 fps, easily beating any other mirrorless camera. In addition, you’ll be able to capture 8K at up to 30 fps and 10-bit external 10-bit 4K at 60 fps.

Canon confirmed that the R5 will capture both 4K and 8K video using the full width of the sensor, though it didn’t say whether 4K would be captured using line-skipping or (preferably) down-sampling. Either way, you’ll be able to benefit from the shallow depth-of-field capability of the full-frame sensor, with greater low-light capability to boot.

Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel autofocus will work in all 4K and 8K video recording modes, making the camera desirable for run-and-gun documentary shooters and independent filmmakers. The company also confirmed that it will have 5-axis in-body stabilization that will work in concert with “many of the RF and EF lenses.” As the company said earlier, you’ll also get dual card slots with one CFexpress slot and one SD UHS-II slot.

All of this confirms that the R5 could be the mirrorless camera to get for video, with specs that appear to blow away rivals and nary a weakness in sight. A lot depends on the price, however, and that’s something we’ve yet to learn.

In this article: cameras, mirrorless, full-frame, 8K, 4K 120p, Dual Pixel AF, 5-axis in-body stabilization, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
