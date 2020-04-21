Canon’s 8K-capable EOS R5 will also shoot 4K video at 120 FPS

Not a lot of folks are out shooting photos or video right now, so Canon is trying to build excitement for its upcoming 8K-capable R5 mirrorless camera by slowly dribbling out specs. It just revealed some more key details about the camera’s video capability, saying it will shoot 10-bit 4K Canon Log video using the full-width of the sensor at up to a stellar 120 fps, easily beating any other mirrorless camera. In addition, you’ll be able to capture 8K at up to 30 fps and 10-bit external 10-bit 4K at 60 fps.

Canon confirmed that the R5 will capture both 4K and 8K video using the full width of the sensor, though it didn’t say whether 4K would be captured using line-skipping or (preferably) down-sampling. Either way, you’ll be able to benefit from the shallow depth-of-field capability of the full-frame sensor, with greater low-light capability to boot.