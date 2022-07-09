Apple Fitness+ is coming to iPhone this fall in 21 countries

Starting sometime this fall, you'll no longer need an Apple Watch to use Apple Fitness+. The service will be available on iPhone in all 21 countries where Apple currently offers it. Apple said at WWDC that a Watch-free iPhone Fitness app was on the way, so the news isn't exactly unexpected.

When Apple debuted Fitness+ in 2020, the experience centered entirely around its smartwatches, which seemed a little egregious for workouts that you could view on Apple TV. Soon, though, iPhone-only users will be able to access the full Fitness+ service, including 3,000 workouts and meditations that are guided by trainers. Your iPhone will estimate the calories that you burn, which will count toward progress on the Move ring (Apple Watch will almost certainly provide more accurate stats, though). While you'll need an iPhone to join Fitness+, you will be able to access it on iPad and Apple TV as well.

Moreover, Apple will release more Time to Walk episodes this fall. Time to Walk is an audio experience designed to prompt people to get out and walk more often. The fourth season will include stories from Regina Hall, Nicky Jam, Constance Wu and Meghan Trainor. Time to Run, meanwhile, will offer Fitness+ subscribers virtual running routes from the likes of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming; Mexico City; Anchorage, Alaska; Monterey, California; and Seattle. Both Time to Walk and Time to Run will be available in the iPhone Fitness app as well.

Starting September 12th, Fitness+ users will gain access to more Artist Spotlight workouts featuring music from the likes of Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones and The Weeknd. There were also be a fresh collection of Pilates workouts designed to strengthen the entire body, along with classes with a new yoga trainer. On Apple Watch, select Fitness+ workouts will have extra onscreen guidance and trainer coaching.

