Apple's 'Time to Walk' stories arrive today for Fitness+ users

Apple’s Fitness+ subscription service is getting its first major new feature today. As was rumored earlier today, “Time to Walk” is a set of stories that play alongside a walking workout initiated from the Apple Watch. Essentially, they’re self-contained podcast episodes exclusive to those with an Apple Watch and Fitness+ subscription; the first four episodes go live today. They’re hosted by some pretty big names in entertainment: Musicians Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes, NBA star Draymond Green, and actor Uzo Aduba. New episodes will arrive on the Apple Watch every Monday from now through the end of April, and users can go back to browse and play previous episodes.
Apple says each episode is “shaped by the guest’s personal, life-shaping moments and includes lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and other thought-provoking topics.” It sounds like there’s no concrete thread running through these, though the guests recorded episodes while walking outside themselves (or “in locations that are meaningful to them”).