Apple's 'Time to Walk' stories arrive today for Fitness+ users

Apple

When you start playing an episode, the Apple Watch also starts recording a walking workout. If you’re someone using a wheelchair, Time to Walk will be named “Time to Push” and the automatic workout that starts will be a wheelchair workout rather than a walk. The stories are accompanied by photos that show up on your Watch that coincide with specific parts of the narrative. And when the story is finished, the host introduces a short playlist of songs to extend the experience.

Because listening to an episode automatically kicks off a walking workout, the Time to Walk stories are only available to play through the Apple Watch. The app will automatically download five episodes to your Watch, and as new ones come out old ones get removed. You can manage specific episodes on your Watch through the Fitness iPhone app, though you can’t play episodes directly from your phone.

Time to Walk should arrive on the Apple Watch today for Fitness+ subscribers, though it doesn’t look like it is live quite yet.