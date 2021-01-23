Latest in Entertainment

Apple's Time to Walk feature will offer inspiring stories to Fitness+ subscribers

It will feature 30 minute talks from Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton and others.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
3h ago
Apple Fitness+ will soon play inspiring stories while you exercise
Apple

Apple could soon launch a podcast-like feature called “Time to Walk” for Fitness+ subscribers and Watch owners, according to MacRumors. The feature, which popped up in the watchOS 7.3 release candidate beta, is described in the release notes as “an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk.”

According to Twitter user Othmane, Apple released (and then pulled) a promotional video about the new feature. A screenshot showed that Time to Walk will launch with a 30-minute story from Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and will also feature stories from Dolly Parton, NBA power forward Draymond Green and Orange is the New Black actor Uzo Aduba. A Watch setting will let you automatically download stories once they’re available.

The feature seems like it could have been implemented in Podcasts or Music, but Apple is no doubt keen to offer exclusive features to boost Fitness+. The $10 per month service, which requires an Apple Watch, launched in September with a library of workout videos for yoga, dance, core exercises, strength training, high-intensity intervals, treadmill runs, rowing and indoor cycling. watchOS 7.3 is set to arrive in the coming days, with Time to Walk launching at the same time — if the leak proves to be accurate.

