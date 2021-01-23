Apple's Time to Walk feature will offer inspiring stories to Fitness+ subscribers

Apple could soon launch a podcast-like feature called “Time to Walk” for Fitness+ subscribers and Watch owners, according to MacRumors. The feature, which popped up in the watchOS 7.3 release candidate beta, is described in the release notes as “an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk.”

After a month of fresh arrival every Monday looks like #Apple is adding a new type of workout this week to #Fitness+ with Time to Walk ! A new audio experience that’ll make the outdoor walk more entertaining and uplifting 👌🏽Will definitely try it tomorrow🚶🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lqXqHN8hKj — Othmane (@skothmane) January 18, 2021

According to Twitter user Othmane, Apple released (and then pulled) a promotional video about the new feature. A screenshot showed that Time to Walk will launch with a 30-minute story from Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and will also feature stories from Dolly Parton, NBA power forward Draymond Green and Orange is the New Black actor Uzo Aduba. A Watch setting will let you automatically download stories once they’re available.