It wouldn’t be shocking if the sheer volume of gifted products was directly responsible. Device activations already tend to spike around Christmas regardless of brand. That demand could easily increase during a pandemic when people are buying tablets to talk to distant friends or smart speakers to play music while working from home.

Still, this certainly isn’t great timing. It could sour the initial experience of Apple gadgets for many users, even if that feeling is likely to pass once activation works properly. Let’s just hope this issue doesn’t last much longer — and that similar issues don’t affect other manufacturers.