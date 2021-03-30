Apple's repair store verification program is rolling out worldwide

When Apple announced its Independent Repair Provider Program for the US in 2019, the company said it had plans to expand to other countries, today it announced the certification setup will grow even more. A previous expansion reached Canada and Europe, and adding 200 more countries should cover "nearly all" of the places where Apple does business, giving "repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products."

Apple promotes the program as a way for third-party shops to have the same resources as its Authorized Service Providers, and complete common out of warranty repairs on iPhones and other devices. The program is free to join, but does require that shops guarantee an Apple-certified tech will do any repairs. For shops that are part of the program, the certification exam is free and can be taken online.

Customers can check if a shop is part of the program by visiting Apple's list here, while providers interested in joining should check here. Applications will open up this week in the following countries: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.