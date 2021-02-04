Apple's parental controls prevent kids from searching for 'Asian' things

Apple has spent years ensuring its smartphones and tablets can be safely used by kids, but some of its family-friendly content controls are over-zealous — and seemingly prejudiced. According to a report from The Independent today, content controls built into iOS 14’s Screen Time feature meant to limit access to adult websites also block users from searching for the word “Asian” in Safari and other browsers.
The block doesn’t just disallow searches for that one word — it also applies to related ideas and phrases. “Asian food” is off-limits, as are terms like “Asian fusion,” “Asian diaspora,” “Asian communities”, “Asian countries” and “Asian politics”, “Asian cultures” and “Asian hairstyles”. Strangely, the one thematically appropriate term we tried that Apple’s parental controls did allow was “Asian restaurants”, even though related queries like “Asian cuisine” were rejected. Meanwhile, searches for similar terms with the words “European,” “African,” “Indian” or “Arab” in place of “Asian” resolved just fine.