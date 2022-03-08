Apple's new iPad Air vs. the Galaxy Tab S8 and Fire HD 10

Since you’ve been spending so much time at home these past two years, you could probably use a better tablet for when you’re kicking back on the couch or hanging out in the yard. And Apple’s new iPad Air might just be the screen you need in front of you. The company finally brought its home-grown M1 chip to the iPad Air for better working and gaming, but it is really your best option?
The major competition includes Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 unveiled last month, and Amazon’s stalwart Fire 10 HD from 2021. We’ve got these three 10-ish-inch tablets and all their specs below, so you can get an idea of which one might hit the spot for you; stay tuned for our full review of the iPad Air later this spring.
iPad Air (2022)
Galaxy Tab S8
Fire HD 10 Plus
Price
$599
$700
$180 / $220
Dimensions
247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches)
253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm (9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches)
247 x 166 x 9.2 mm (9.72 x 6.54 x 0.36 inches)
Weight
462g (1.02 pounds)
503 g (1.10 pounds)
468 g (1.03 pounds)
Display
10.9-inch IPS LCD
11-inch LTPS LCD
10.1-inch IPS LCD
Resolution
2,360 x 1,640 (264 ppi)
2,560 x 1,600 (274 ppi)
1,920 x 1,200 (224 ppi)
Processor
Apple M1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
MediaTek MT8183 Helio P60T
CPU
3.2 GHz octa-core
3 GHz octa-core
2 GHz octa-core
RAM
8 GB
8 GB
4 GB
Internal storage
64 / 256 GB
128 / 256 GB
32 / 64 GB
External storage
None
microSD up to 1 TB
microSD
Rear camera
Wide: 12 MP, f/1.8
Wide: 13 MP, f/2.0
5 MP
Front camera
12 MP, f/2.4
12 MP, f/2.4
2 MP
Wireless
802.11ax
802.11ax
802.11ac
Battery
28.6 Wh
8,000 mAh
6,500 mAh
OS
iPad OS
Android 12
Android 9
