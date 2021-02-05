Latest in Gear

Apple's iPad Air is $40 cheaper at Amazon

Save some money on every color option.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Apple iPad Air
Engadget
The best price we’ve seen on Apple’s latest iPad Air is back again. Amazon’s selling the silver and green versions of the iPad Air for $559, which is $40 off their normal price. The rose gold and space gray models are also discounted, though not as heavily, and the blue model has been hovering between $549 and $559. Quick price increases or sold-out stock have caused this sale to come and go since the start of the year, so now’s a good time to grab the Air while you can save at least a little bit of cash on every color option.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $559+

The Air came out last fall and, out of all of last year’s iPads, it was the one to receive the biggest design overhaul. It looks much like the iPad Pros with its slim bezels, flat edges and lack of circular Home button. There’s still no FaceID on this model, but Apple moved the TouchID sensor to the slim lock button on the slab’s side. It also has a USB-C port for charging and, like the iPad Pros, it can be used with Apple’s luxurious Magic Keyboard accessory (which is actually still on sale right now). If you’re a note-taker or artists, you’ll also be able to use the second-generation Apple Pencil with the Air.

We were impressed by the Air’s lovely Liquid Retina Display, its fast performance and WiFi speeds and its long battery life. It’s worth noting that the Air was the first Apple device to use the company’s A14 Bionic chip, and it accounts for much of the tablet’s performance improvements. Apple estimated the battery life to be up to 10 hours, but we were able to get up to 12.5 hours in our testing.

Apple closed much of the gap between the iPad Pro and the Air with this new model. If you feel comfortable skipping the advanced features included in the Pros (like FaceID, LiDAR and a four-speaker setup), the Air will save you money and likely serve you just as well. And if fun color options mean a lot to you, the Air is certainly the way to go.

