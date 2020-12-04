Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Schodt/Engadget

Apple will replace unresponsive iPhone 11 screens for free

The tech giant has launched a replacement program for the device.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
23m ago
iPhone 11
Chris Schodt/Engadget

“A small percentage of iPhone 11” units suffer from touch issues, Apple says, and it’s swapping out their displays for free as part of a new replacement program. In its announcement, the tech giant admits that the screens on iPhone 11s manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 may become unresponsive due to an issue with the display module. Apple didn’t elaborate on what exactly causes the screen to stop responding, but it’s asking owners with affected displays to check their phone’s serial number on the support page to find out if they’re eligible for free replacement.

Only iPhone 11 models manufactured within the said period are part of the program. Other models, including the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, aren’t. As always, owners with affected devices can choose from the three routes they can take. They can find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or, if they can’t leave home, they can contact Apple Support and arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. Those who already had their screens repaired and paid for it could also get a refund, though they’d have to talk to support to get the process started.

In this article: iPhone 11, replacement program, Apple, news, gear
