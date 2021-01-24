Apple warns against putting an iPhone 12 too close to your pacemaker

You probably don’t need someone to tell you that magnets and life-saving medical devices don’t mix, but Apple wants to make that patently clear. MacRumors has learned that Apple recently updated a support document to warn against keeping the iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories too close to pacemakers, defibrillators and other implants that might respond to magnets and radios. You should keep them at least six inches away in regular use, or at least a foot away if the iPhone is wirelessly charging.

The company maintained that the extra number of magnets shouldn’t increase the risks compare to past iPhone models. Still, the notice comes days after doctors reported that the new phones could interfere with implants. In a test, they found that an iPhone 12 kicked a defibrillator implant into a suspended state when it got near.