Apple warns against putting an iPhone 12 too close to your pacemaker

MagSafe magnets could interfere with medical implants.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
You probably don’t need someone to tell you that magnets and life-saving medical devices don’t mix, but Apple wants to make that patently clear. MacRumors has learned that Apple recently updated a support document to warn against keeping the iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories too close to pacemakers, defibrillators and other implants that might respond to magnets and radios. You should keep them at least six inches away in regular use, or at least a foot away if the iPhone is wirelessly charging.

The company maintained that the extra number of magnets shouldn’t increase the risks compare to past iPhone models. Still, the notice comes days after doctors reported that the new phones could interfere with implants. In a test, they found that an iPhone 12 kicked a defibrillator implant into a suspended state when it got near.

This probably won’t be a common issue if you keep your iPhone in your pocket and otherwise use it normally. It may be an issue if you tuck your handset into some coat and shirt pockets, though, and it might also be a problem if you lay your phone on your chest when you’re lounging on the couch. In other words, be mindful of what’s in your body.

