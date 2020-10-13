Apple introduces 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini for $699

In 2020, Apple will offer the more affordable version of its latest iPhone in two different sizes. After detailing the iPhone 12, the company announced the iPhone 12 mini. The phone features a 5.4-inch OLED display. That gives it a larger screen than the 4.7-inch display on the 2020 iPhone SE. Apple claims the new device is the smallest and lightest 5G phone in the world.
Despite its diminutive size, the iPhone 12 mini has all the same headline features as its 6.1-inch sibling. Internally, it includes Apple’s new 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. According to Apple, the A14 is 15 percent faster than the A13 Bionic while consuming 30 percent less power. It also comes with the same rear camera system, with the Mini featuring a new 12-megapixel primary camera that has an f/1.6 aperture lens. Apple says the new camera performs 27 percent better in low light conditions than the main camera on the iPhone 11.