Apple gets early approval for $500 million iPhone throttling settlement

Apple is one step closer to compensating customers for its initial approach to iPhone processor throttling. Federal District Judge Edward Davila has given preliminary approval (via MacRumors) for a maximum $500 milllion settlement addressing complaints that it slowed down certain iPhones without informing customers, calling the deal “fair, reasonable and adequate.” However, it may be some time before you’re receiving a check in the mail. Davila wanted to push back a final approval hearing until December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it unlikely that you’ll get any money until 2021.

An objection to the deal raised concerns about conflicts of interest and confidentiality violations from one of the plaintiffs’ law firms, but those weren’t considered barriers to the final approval.