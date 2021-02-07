Apple's M1 Mac Mini falls to an all-time low of $600 on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the three months since its release, Apple's Mac Mini has seen a few discounts, but none more deep than the latest on Amazon. The tiny desktop is currently on sale for an all-time low price of $600 for the 256GB base model. To put that into perspective, that's $100 less than the original asking price and $50 lower than the deal offered on the same configuration earlier this month. The desktop was always the cheapest gateway into Apple's latest computing ecosystem, but the sizeable markdown makes it even more tempting.

If you're interested, just add the Mac Mini to checkout to activate an extra discount. (The price is listed as $669, but doing so will cut a further $69.01 off). The sale model is currently out of stock until late March, so there's a slight wait after you buy.

In terms of features, the standout on Apple's new Macs is the company's M1 system-on-a-chip, which has the chops to outperform Intel and AMD's tech. It's also a major step-up from the previous MacBook Pros in virtually every department: Apps launch within seconds, Safari loads even the bulkiest of websites rapidly, and you can multi-task with ease.

Overall, the base model makes for a solid desktop for casual users and so the downsides will mainly impact those looking to run more intensive, multimedia software. This configuration has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, neither of which are upgradeable, and there only two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports for add-ons. And though developers have been quick to release optimized apps that run on the M1 chip, there may still be the odd absence.

