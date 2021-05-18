Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 drops back down to $800 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed last month's sale on the Mac Mini M1, you have another chance to grab the desktop for less today. Amazon has the 512GB Mac Mini M1 for $800, which is a record low. The product page lists the device for $870, but an automatically applied coupon will bring the final price down to $800 at checkout.

This Mac Mini is a good option for those that prefer a desktop to a laptop and want the noticeable performance boost brought by Apple's new M1 chipset. We haven't reviewed the Mac Mini M1 fully, but we have tested the MacBook Air M1 and the MacBook Pro M1, and both impressed us with their power and efficiency. Aside from the internal improvements, the Mac Mini M1 remains much the same as the previous model with its rounded-square design and its port array that includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI and Ethernet ports and a standard headphone jack.

The model on sale has the benefit of extra storage, which will be good for anyone who has a lot of files to store locally. It also runs on 8GB of RAM, and that might be the dealbreaker for some. If you order directly from Apple, you can customize the Mac Mini to have up to 16GB of RAM, but you can only get 8GB models from Amazon. Thankfully, the M1 chip can do much more with 8GB of RAM and previous processors could, so it will likely be sufficient for most.

