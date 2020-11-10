Latest in Gear

Apple’s new Mac Mini with M1 starts at $699

Apple is refreshing its smallest desktop.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
34m ago
Apple is refreshing its smallest desktop. The company showed off an updated Mac Mini with its new M1 chip that starts at $699. 

At first glance, the 2.6-pound Mac Mini has a similar compact design as Apple’s 2018 model. It’s equipped with two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4, as well as two USB-A ports, ethernet and a headphone jack.

Under the hood, the Mac Mini uses an “advanced thermal design” to help it stay cool and quiet, and Apple says the new model is up to 60 percent more efficient than the previous iteration. And thanks to the new M1, the Mac Mini is much faster at more intensive tasks like compiling code or rendering video.

The latest Mac Mini is among Apple’s first devices to use its new M1 system-on-a-chip, the company’s new ARM-based processor. Like the new MacBook Air and other M1 Macs, the latest Mini will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps.

Apple is offering the newly upgraded Mini in two configurations: 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage for $699, or 8GB of memory with a 512GB SSD for $899.

Developing...

In this article: apple, mac mini, macbook 2020, apple silicon, apple silicon mac, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
