Apple’s new Mac Mini with M1 starts at $699

Under the hood, the Mac Mini uses an “advanced thermal design” to help it stay cool and quiet, and Apple says the new model is up to 60 percent more efficient than the previous iteration. And thanks to the new M1, the Mac Mini is much faster at more intensive tasks like compiling code or rendering video.

The latest Mac Mini is among Apple’s first devices to use its new M1 system-on-a-chip, the company’s new ARM-based processor. Like the new MacBook Air and other M1 Macs, the latest Mini will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps.

Apple is offering the newly upgraded Mini in two configurations: 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage for $699, or 8GB of memory with a 512GB SSD for $899.

