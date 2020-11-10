Apple's new MacBook Air has an M1 chip and no fans

Apple made the MacBook Air a far better notebook earlier this year, thanks to its revamped keyboard, improved specs and lower starting price. But that was just the start. Apple’s next revision will swap the MacBook Air’s Intel CPU for its own M1 chip, the company announced today. That swap alone should make the Air a much speedier notebook — Apple claims its faster than 98 percent of PCs sold in the last year, and nine times faster than the last model. You also won’t have to pay more for the new hardware, as the MacBook Air will still start at $999 (or $899 for education buyers).

One thing to note: while Apple said the M1 chip has an 8-core GPU, the $999 MacBook Air model is listed at having only seven cores. You’ll need to shell out for the $1,249 model to get the 8-core GPU (as well as 512GB of storage).