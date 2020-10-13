Apple’s MacBook Air falls to $850

Head on over to the page and you’ll see that it’s priced at $899, but there’s listed coupon that, when applied, knocks an additional $50 off. That’s a better deal than the one offered up last month, which cost $899, for the same 10th-gen Core i3 CPU and 8GB RAM. It’s worth adding that this deal doesn’t appear to be limited to Prime Members, so even if you didn’t leave out brandy and cookies for Jeff Bezos, you can still snag the discount.

The MacBook Air has, for years, been Apple’s most affordable laptop, with exactly what you need to get work done and little else. It had, however, languished at the bottom of Apple’s affections between 2012 and 2018, when the company finally gave it an improved design. That included a new retina display, TouchID and two USB 3.1 ports with Thunderbolt 3, alongside the mainstay 3.5mm audio port. The new additions didn’t affect its weight, however, coming in at a barely-bag-troubling 2.8 pounds.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.