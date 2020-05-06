Save $200 on a 2019 MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage from Amazon

Besides 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the model that's on sale features an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, as well as two USB-C ports and a Touch Bar with Touch ID. If you don't mind buying a computer that someone returned, the same model is also available for $1,059 through Apple's Refurbished store.

Engadget's Nathan Ingraham gave the Touch Bar MacBook Pro an 86 when he reviewed the then-new model last year. He liked the addition of Apple’s True Tone technology to the computer’s already excellent Retina display. The fact Apple added Touch ID to the base model another highlight. The questionable reliability of the butterfly keyboard and limited utility of the Touch Bar were negatives for him. It’s also worth keeping in mind the entry-level model only includes two USB-C ports, not four like its more expensive sibling.

Whether it makes sense to take advantage of this deal will mostly depend on how you feel about Apple's butterfly keyboard. By this point, almost everyone knows about the keyboard's reliability issues. That said, Apple includes the 2019 model in its free keyboard replacement program, so if you do need to get it serviced down the line, there’s at least that safety net.