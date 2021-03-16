Now Apple Maps can help you find COVID-19 vaccination sites

Starting today, people in the US can use Apple Maps to find nearby COVID-19 vaccination sites. You can find the locations by tapping on the search bar and then the COVID-19 Vaccines icon under the "Find Nearby" menu. If it helps, that's the same part of the interface where you find nearby restaurants and gas stations. Another option is to ask Siri something like, "Where can I get a COVID vaccination?"

As with Facebook's vaccine-finding utility, Apple is sourcing the listings from the Boston Children's Hospital VaccineFinder database. Each one will include an address, phone number and hours of operation, as well as a link to the site's website. According to Apple, there are 20,000 listings at launch, with more to come over the next couple of weeks. The company will also allow healthcare providers, labs and businesses to submit information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations to the Apple Business Register. Once approved, the company says it may display some of that information to Maps users as well.

If you live in the US, you can already use Google and Facebook to find similar information, but as is usually the case with these things, it doesn't hurt to have more options.